PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.38), approximately 239,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.80 ($0.38).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $192.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00.

PetroTal Company Profile (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

