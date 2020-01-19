Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.14

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and traded as high as $42.66. Perpetual shares last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 170,969 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Perpetual (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.