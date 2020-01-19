Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $52.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,600,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $355,150,000 after buying an additional 1,301,033 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,578,000 after buying an additional 115,035 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after buying an additional 127,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.81. 1,002,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,230. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

