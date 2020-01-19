Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGRF shares. Barclays raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF remained flat at $$13.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

