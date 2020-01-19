PegNet (PEG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $28,499.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.18 or 0.03020015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00197806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,053,489,623 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

