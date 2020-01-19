PeepCoin (PCN) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $253,426.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 122,673,913,366 coins and its circulating supply is 83,473,913,366 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bleutrade, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

