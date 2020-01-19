Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STB. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,549.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,407.17.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

