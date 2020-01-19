Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 860 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

PSON opened at GBX 588.60 ($7.74) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 638.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 745.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 955 ($12.56).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

