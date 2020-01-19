Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSON. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pearson to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

PSON stock traded up GBX 25.20 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 588.60 ($7.74). 6,806,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 638.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 745.43.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

