PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Holdings Boosted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.38% of PC Tel worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTI. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PC Tel in the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PC Tel in the third quarter worth about $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,363 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new position in PC Tel in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

PCTI opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $166.31 million, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of -0.11. PC Tel Inc has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Tel Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

