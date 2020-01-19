Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parsons from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

NYSE PSN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 339,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,160. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Parsons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

