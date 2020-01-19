ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.40. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 245,638 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.