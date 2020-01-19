Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PRTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. WBB Securities began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.46.

PRTK stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 501,177 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.