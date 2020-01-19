Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Trading 5.3% Higher

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.95, 515,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 428,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.
The firm has a market cap of $955.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 528,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
