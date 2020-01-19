Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Trading 5.3% Higher

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.95, 515,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 428,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

The firm has a market cap of $955.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. Research analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 528,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

