PAL Network 1-Day Volume Tops $672.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $225,423.00 and $672.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAL Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, CPDAX, DEx.top and CoinBene. Over the last week, PAL Network has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAL Network Profile

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, DDEX, DOBI trade, CoinBene, Kyber Network, IDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

