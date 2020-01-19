Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Trading 1% Higher

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46, 242 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 97.93% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

