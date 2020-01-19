Outcrop Gold (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Outcrop Gold (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.11 on Friday.
About Outcrop Gold
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Outcrop Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outcrop Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.