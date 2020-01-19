O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) Trading 0.2% Higher

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.89, 3,384 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

