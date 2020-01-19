OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OPTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of OPTN opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,628,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in OptiNose by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

