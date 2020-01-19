Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $22,281.00 and $253.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

