Open Trading Network (OTN) 1-Day Volume Hits $275.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $22,436.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.03005047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00198580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

