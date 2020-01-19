ODUWA Trading 9% Lower This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $340,880.00 and approximately $71,017.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001678 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051428 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073468 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,693.29 or 1.00480284 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046133 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

