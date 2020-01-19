Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.94.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $46.87. 2,027,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,228. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $8,674,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $2,394,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

