NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading 8.2% Higher

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.68, 150,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 52,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get NuCana alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $169.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80. As a group, analysts forecast that NuCana PLC will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NuCana by 134,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 608,425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth $3,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.