Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Nuance Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NUAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,199. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $218,312.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,468,000 after purchasing an additional 204,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,212 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 499,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

