Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Nuance Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.
NUAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,199. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.86.
In other news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $218,312.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,468,000 after purchasing an additional 204,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,212 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 499,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
