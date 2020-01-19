NoLimitCoin Trading Up 4% This Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $395,298.00 and $182.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,241,038 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

