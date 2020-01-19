NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wolfe Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NI. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of NI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,351. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NiSource by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

