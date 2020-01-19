News (NASDAQ:NWS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NWS opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.44. News has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of News by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 74,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of News by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

