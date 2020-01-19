New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 42,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,119. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $18,789,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 424.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

