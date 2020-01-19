New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 42,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,119. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $18,789,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 424.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.