NevaCoin Price Tops $0.0042 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $18,509.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NevaCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001819 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000512 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,451,490 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

