Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a $415.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $446.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.09.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.67. 5,969,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,784,623,000 after purchasing an additional 297,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,724,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

