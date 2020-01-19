nDEX (NDX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, nDEX has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. nDEX has a market cap of $6,338.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.02806771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00201026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00131225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,978,687,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

