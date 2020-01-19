NavCoin Price Tops $0.0966 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $99,569.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003960 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024981 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,149,011 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, cfinex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

