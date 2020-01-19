National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $32.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,783,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 228.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,081,000 after buying an additional 1,420,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,014.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 666,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $17,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

