National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.03.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $45.86. 186,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,139. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.27.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National Beverage by 2,615.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 76.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.