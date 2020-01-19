Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Trading Up 5.1%

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.43, approximately 146,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 71,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

A number of analysts have commented on NSSC shares. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $570.41 million, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

