Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $570.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

