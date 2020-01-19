Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

MYOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $73.74 on Friday. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 13,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $852,942.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,617.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Myokardia by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth $13,523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $2,357,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

