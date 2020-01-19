Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $102,881.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and FCoin. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.03063505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.