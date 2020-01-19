Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Position Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 720,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.