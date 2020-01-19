Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 583,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.18. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,850. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 37.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

