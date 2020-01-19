Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) rose 13% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $9.39, approximately 403,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 97,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $828.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 72.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.