Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

MRSN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 2,477,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

