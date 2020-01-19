Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,423. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $47.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 148.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 37,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

