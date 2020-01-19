MenaPay (MPAY) Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $452,338.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

