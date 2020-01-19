MenaPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $440,047.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $440,047.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.03060483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00198744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

