McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDR shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MDR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 8,718,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,208,829. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

