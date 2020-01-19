Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.29

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $19.00. Materialise shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 8,417 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,878.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Materialise by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Materialise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
