Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.29

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $19.00. Materialise shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 8,417 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,878.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Materialise by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Materialise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

