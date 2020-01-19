Master Contract Token Price Up 97.3% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 97.3% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $522,010.00 and approximately $119,364.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.01934304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00093619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.