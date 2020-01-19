Masimo’s (MASI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $175.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.74. 320,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,350. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.37. Masimo has a 12-month low of $117.19 and a 12-month high of $170.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 163.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

