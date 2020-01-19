Masimo’s (MASI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $175.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
MASI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.07.
Shares of Masimo stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.74. 320,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,350. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.37. Masimo has a 12-month low of $117.19 and a 12-month high of $170.78.
In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 163.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.